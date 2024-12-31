Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as high as C$5.24. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 91,287 shares changing hands.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.96, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

