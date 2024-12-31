Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Merriman Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MERR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Merriman shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Merriman Stock Down 100.0 %
Merriman Company Profile
Merriman Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc, provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice.
