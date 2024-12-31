MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 18553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,985,000 after acquiring an additional 111,331 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

