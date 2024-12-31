Michael Brown Sells 159,652,752 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,015,856.46).
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.47 million, a P/E ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.15. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).
About Seeing Machines
