Michael Brown Sells 159,652,752 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,015,856.46).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.47 million, a P/E ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.15. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

