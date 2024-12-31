MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,875,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,219% from the previous session’s volume of 3,174,418 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $6.41.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 31.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLO. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroCloud Hologram by 1,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.