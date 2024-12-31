Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 1,217,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,944,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.04.

About Minoan Group

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.