Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Stephen J. Barnard Sells 7,032 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $102,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,935,899.50. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mission Produce by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mission Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

