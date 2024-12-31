Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.30. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

