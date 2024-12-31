Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.82 and traded as high as $118.95. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $117.64, with a volume of 507,507 shares.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

