Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.10 and traded as high as $52.88. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 3,813,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,156,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

