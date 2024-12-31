Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.56. 71,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 430,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

