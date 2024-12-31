Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.87, but opened at $195.01. Moog shares last traded at $195.01, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands.

Moog Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

