Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Here’s Why

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 126,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 335,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Cook bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,641.15). Insiders own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

