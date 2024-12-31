MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

