Murray International Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MYI)

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murray International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MYI opened at GBX 257.84 ($3.24) on Tuesday. Murray International has a twelve month low of GBX 236.87 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.50 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 859.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.20.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

