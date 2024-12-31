Murray International Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:MYI)

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MYI opened at GBX 257.84 ($3.24) on Tuesday. Murray International has a twelve month low of GBX 236.87 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.50 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 859.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.20.
Murray International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.