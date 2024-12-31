My Size, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting and Reports Voting Results

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on December 30, 2024. The company, based in Airport City, Israel, organized the meeting to address key shareholder matters, including the election of a Class III director and the ratification of independent public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

At the annual meeting, a total of 626,812 shares of common stock were represented either in person or by valid proxies, forming a quorum. All issues brought before the stockholders were approved, including the election of director nominees.

In detail, the voting results for the proposals were as follows:

– Proposal 1 centered around electing a Class III director to serve on the company’s board for a term of three years or until a successor is elected and qualified. The nominated individual, Ronen Luzon, received 298,026 votes for, 4,830 against, with 2,600 abstentions and 321,356 broker non-votes.

– Proposal 2 involved the ratification of Somekh Chaikin as the independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This proposal received 621,444 votes for, 1,881 against, and 3,487 abstentions, with no broker non-votes reported.

Following the conclusion of the voting session, My Size, Inc. submitted the necessary Form 8-K filing to ensure compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing included a Cover Page Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104.

On December 31, 2024, in accordance with regulatory requirements, Ronen Luzon, the Chief Executive Officer of My Size, Inc., signed the report. This signifies the company’s commitment to transparent and compliant reporting practices.

This summary encapsulates the outcomes of My Size, Inc.’s 2024 annual meeting, demonstrating successful resolutions and alignment with shareholder interests.

