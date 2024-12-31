Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.90 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.79 ($0.17). Approximately 116,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,574,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.51 ($0.17).

Nanoco Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £25.26 million, a P/E ratio of 344.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dmitry Shashkov purchased 405,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,672,968 ($7,117,902.13). Corporate insiders own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

