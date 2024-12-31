Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 331 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.02 ($2,666.27).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 343 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £2,126.60 ($2,668.26).

On Thursday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 268 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.24 ($2,666.55).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 1.9 %

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 629.61 ($7.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3,313.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 666.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 745.53. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.62) and a one year high of GBX 984 ($12.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

