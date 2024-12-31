National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) EVP Maria Vg Woods Sells 23,742 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.07.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 240.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 509,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $979,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 260,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

