NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Announces Resignation of Board Member and Appointment of Replacement

On December 27, 2024, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (the “Company”) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Bradley Fluegel tendered his resignation as a member of the Board of Directors and the Board’s Audit Committee, effective December 31, 2024. It was emphasized that Mr. Fluegel’s decision to step down was not prompted by any disputes with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or procedures.

Get alerts:

Following Mr. Fluegel’s resignation, the Board swiftly acted and appointed Joshua Horowitz to the Audit Committee. The Board confirmed that Mr. Horowitz meets the requirements for Audit Committee membership based on Nasdaq listing standards and the independence criteria outlined in Rule 10A-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In the report signed on behalf of NeuroMetrix, Inc. by Thomas T. Higgins, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, the Company duly fulfilled the necessary formalities in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

There were no further material details or explanations provided in the submission regarding the departure of Bradley Fluegel and the appointment of Joshua Horowitz within the filing.

The filing was submitted on December 30, 2024, reflecting a timely and transparent notification of the changes within the leadership structure of NeuroMetrix, Inc. Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the details outlined in the official filing for comprehensive information regarding this transition.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NeuroMetrix’s 8K filing here.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Further Reading