Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 31,490 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Nexa Resources worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.