Nexus Industrial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.96. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$393,845.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 114,672 shares of company stock worth $955,129. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
