Nexus Industrial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.96. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$393,845.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 114,672 shares of company stock worth $955,129. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.92.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

