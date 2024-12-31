NioCorp Developments Announces Annual General Meeting Date and Deadlines

NioCorp Developments Ltd. recently revealed the scheduled date for its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders. The Meeting is set to take place on March 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time at 7000 South Yosemite Street, Lower Level Conference Room in Centennial, Colorado, 80112. The record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote at the event is January 27, 2025.

In accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which mandates disclosure of deadlines for shareholder proposals or director nominations when a meeting is more than 30 days following the prior year’s annual general meeting, NioCorp Developments is providing an update on submission deadlines.

Those wishing to propose items other than director nominations for inclusion in the Company’s management information and proxy circular for the Meeting, as per Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act, must submit their proposals in writing to the Company’s principal executive offices no later than January 17, 2025.

Alternatively, proposals not intended for inclusion in the Information Circular must also reach the Company by January 17, 2025, to be considered for the Meeting. Failure to meet this deadline may result in the Company exercising discretionary proxy authority for voting on such proposals.

Shareholders seeking to nominate persons for election to the Board of Directors but not for inclusion in the Information Circular must ensure nominations reach the Corporate Secretary of the Company between January 7, 2025, and February 11, 2025.

To adhere to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s universal proxy rules, shareholders intending to solicit proxies for director nominees other than those proposed by the Company need to provide notice meeting Rule 14a-19 requirements by January 12, 2025, the 60th day before the Meeting.

The Company’s full details on the deadlines and guidelines for shareholder proposals and director nominations can be found in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

