Nordson Co. (NDSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on January 16th

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.87. Nordson has a 12 month low of $206.80 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

