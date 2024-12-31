North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NAIT opened at GBX 328.65 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £426.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,695.00 and a beta of 0.66. North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 276 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Insider Activity

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £48,150 ($60,414.05). Also, insider Patrick Edwardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.98), for a total value of £31,700 ($39,774.15). Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About North American Income Trust

