North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NRT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 44,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,519. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

