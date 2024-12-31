Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $128,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 33.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 290.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,788.80. The trade was a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $36,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293.50. The trade was a 94.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NECB opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $343.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

