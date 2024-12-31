NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ) Insider Fady (Freddy) Turk Acquires 85,000 Shares

NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ – Get Free Report) insider Fady (Freddy) Turk acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,335.40).

NoviqTech Limited develops and delivers carbon reporting and guarantee of origin software solutions in Australia and Europe. The company offers Carbon Central, a software as a service platform under the TYMLEZ brand that allows companies to monitor their carbon footprint, produce evidence for claiming carbon offsets, and generate guarantee of origin certificates for green fuels and resources.

