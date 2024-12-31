Nutriband Inc. Extends Chinese Patent to Macao for AVERSA™ Abuse Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband Inc., a company primarily focused on the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, recently disclosed its completion of registration requirements to extend its Chinese patent to Macao for its patent titled “Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems,” safeguarding its AVERSA™ abuse deterrent transdermal technology. This announcement was made on December 27, 2024, in a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The Macao IP Office has allocated number J/9010 to the patent with an entry date of December 17, 2024. Notably, Macao operates as a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People’s Republic of China, granting it a significant degree of autonomy with its own patent system and distinct patent laws separate from mainland China.

The AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology now enjoys protection under an extensive international intellectual property portfolio, encompassing patents in 46 countries, including major markets like the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, along with the regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology integrates aversive agents into transdermal patches, aiming to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs prone to abuse, including opioids and stimulants. This technology seeks to enhance the safety profile of transdermal drugs at risk of abuse, ensuring continued access for patients who genuinely require them.

In collaboration with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a prominent global contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in drug-device combination products, Nutriband is actively developing its lead product, AVERSA™ Fentanyl. AVERSA™ Fentanyl incorporates Nutriband’s abuse-deterrent transdermal technology into Kindeva’s FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch system.

AVERSA Fentanyl poses as a potential pioneering abuse-deterrent opioid patch, designed to deter abuse and misuse, and mitigate the risk of accidental exposure from transdermal fentanyl patches. Projections indicate that AVERSA Fentanyl could achieve annual peak sales in the US ranging from $80 million to $200 million.

The AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology leverages aversive agents in transdermal patches to deter abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The technology is fortified by a broad intellectual property footprint, with patents secured in numerous countries globally.

Nutriband Inc. remains dedicated to developing a range of transdermal pharmaceutical products, with its primary focus currently centered on an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch integrating the AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. For further information, interested parties can visit the company’s website at www.nutriband.com, although any content from external sources is not part of this press release.

Certain forward-looking statements contained within this press release, including those using terms like “believes” and “anticipates,” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from anticipated outcomes due to various factors, including product development, regulatory approvals, financing, market conditions, and other challenges typically associated with growing companies. Nutriband Inc. commits to revising or updating forward-looking statements as necessitated by applicable law.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

