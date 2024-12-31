Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 98,530 shares.The stock last traded at $16.68 and had previously closed at $16.46.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $906.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

