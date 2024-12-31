NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

