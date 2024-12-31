NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.4% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

