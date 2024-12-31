NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 10.3% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock valued at $176,825,650. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.