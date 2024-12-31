Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 3,164 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 833.1% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 917.2% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,765.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 952.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 953.8% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

