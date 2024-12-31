OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Patrick W. Smith Acquires 90,219 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick W. Smith purchased 90,219 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $192,166.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,773,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,413.39. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

