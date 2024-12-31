Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORBN stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

