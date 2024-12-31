Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of ORBN stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.53.
About Oregon Bancorp
