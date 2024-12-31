Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.23. Origin Materials shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,924,401 shares traded.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,083 shares in the company, valued at $749,083. This represents a 66.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 36,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,602.20. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,625 shares of company stock valued at $250,875 in the last three months. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,350,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 352.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Origin Materials by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Featured Articles

