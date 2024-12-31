Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.23. Origin Materials shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,924,401 shares traded.
Origin Materials Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
Insider Transactions at Origin Materials
In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,083 shares in the company, valued at $749,083. This represents a 66.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 36,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,602.20. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,625 shares of company stock valued at $250,875 in the last three months. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Origin Materials
Origin Materials Company Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.