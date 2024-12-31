OS Therapies Announces $6 Million Private Placement and Purchase Agreement**

OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSE: OSTX), a leading ADC and immunotherapy research and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has entered into a Private Placement and Purchase Agreement. The agreement was made with institutional and accredited investors for the issuance of separable units valued between $6 million to $10 million. Each unit comprises one share of Series A Senior Convertible Preferred Stock and a warrant for purchasing common stock, priced at $4.00 per unit.

Get alerts:

The agreement, expected to conclude around December 31, 2024, is subject to customary closing conditions. OS Therapies will require stockholder approval for transactions outlined in the agreement, as per NYSE American regulations. The company is restricted from certain actions, such as issuing additional common stock or entering into variable rate transactions, until six months post-closing or upon obtaining Stockholder Approval.

The Series A Preferred Stock grants holders conversion rights into common stock under specified circumstances. The Warrants issued will have an initial exercise price of $4.40 per share. Additionally, a Registration Rights Agreement and a Voting Agreement will be executed to facilitate the Private Placement.

Brookline Capital Markets, in collaboration with Arcadia Securities, will serve as the exclusive placement agent, with selected dealer Ceros Financial Services entitled to certain fees. The Company will register the resale of common stock issued in the private placement with the SEC.

This filing reflects OS Therapies’ strategic initiative to secure funding, primarily aimed at supporting the clinical and regulatory milestones, especially concerning its lead therapeutic candidate, OST-HER2, for osteosarcoma treatment. The financial backing achieved aligns with the organization’s roadmap, with a focus on enhancing its developmental efforts in oncology treatments.

For additional details, the full 8-K filing is available on the SEC’s website for public review.

***Note: This article is based on a recent 8-K SEC Filing by OS Therapies and is for informational purposes only.***

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read OS Therapies’s 8K filing here.

About OS Therapies

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

See Also