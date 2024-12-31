Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Cake Box Stock Down 2.6 %

CBOX opened at GBX 185 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.13. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 155 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The company has a market capitalization of £74 million, a PE ratio of 1,681.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

