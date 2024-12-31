Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.
Cake Box Stock Down 2.6 %
CBOX opened at GBX 185 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.13. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 155 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The company has a market capitalization of £74 million, a PE ratio of 1,681.82 and a beta of 1.19.
Cake Box Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Joby Aviation: A Small-Cap Stock on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.