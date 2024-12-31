Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.61 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.05). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.03), with a volume of 213,985 shares traded.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,331.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

