ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ParkerVision Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

