ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ParkerVision Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. ParkerVision has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21.
ParkerVision Company Profile
