ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.88. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 91,492 shares trading hands.

ParkerVision Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

