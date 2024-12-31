PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,884,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,300,548.88. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 341,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172,690.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

PBF stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

