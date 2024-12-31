Penney Financial LLC Acquires 6,155 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Penney Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after buying an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,322 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,141,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18,100.5% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 474,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 383,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.