Penney Financial LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Penney Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

