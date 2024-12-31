Penney Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Penney Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

