Penney Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Penney Financial LLC trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction accounts for approximately 0.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $745,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

