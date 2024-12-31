Penney Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Penney Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

