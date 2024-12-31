Penney Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Penney Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMI opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.