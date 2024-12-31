Penney Financial LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Penney Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

